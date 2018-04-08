Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $249,000 in Halliburton (HAL)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,099 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,193,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 115,731 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 64,671 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $2,793,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,823,805 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,129,000 after acquiring an additional 23,743 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 80,210 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $151,461.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,467.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 28,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $1,449,121.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,491.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,856 shares of company stock valued at $5,609,578 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray set a $52.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.70.

NYSE HAL opened at $47.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41,715.70, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $249,000 in Halliburton (HAL)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/lake-street-advisors-group-llc-invests-249000-in-halliburton-hal-updated-updated.html.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.