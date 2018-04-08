Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage currently has $53.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

LKFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.67.

LKFN opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $41.30 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,168.97, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $44.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.64 million. analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Batty Jill A. De sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $68,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,759.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Pruitt sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $28,926.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $438,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock worth $502,282. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 377,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,312,000 after purchasing an additional 178,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 301.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Lake City Bank (the Bank), provides an array of products and services throughout its Northern and Central Indiana markets. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and wealth management, brokerage, investment and treasury management commercial services.

