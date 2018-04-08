Lamb Weston Holdings (LW) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 17,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 6,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $61.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8,988.40, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.72. Lamb Weston Holdings has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $62.83.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $863.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.81 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 69.53% and a net margin of 11.75%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.18 per share, with a total value of $290,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $112,578.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group lifted their target price on Lamb Weston to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

