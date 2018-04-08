Lamden Market Capitalization Achieves $12.05 Million (CRYPTO:TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Lamden token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0848 or 0.00001190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, OTCBTC, HitBTC and IDEX. Lamden has a total market cap of $12.05 million and approximately $220,644.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00085114 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00030423 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008076 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00001215 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006856 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, CoinFalcon, ForkDelta, IDEX, HitBTC and Radar Relay. It is not currently possible to purchase Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

