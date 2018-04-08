LanaCoin Price Down 9.5% This Week (LANA)

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, LanaCoin has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. LanaCoin has a total market cap of $374,719.00 and approximately $94.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LanaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.96 or 0.04411200 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036062 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00053563 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00710417 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00019826 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00074970 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00056315 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00032530 BTC.

LanaCoin Profile

LanaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. LanaCoin’s total supply is 888,813,537 coins. LanaCoin’s official website is lanacoin.com. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “LanaCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the SHA256D algorithm. “

LanaCoin Coin Trading

LanaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to buy LanaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LanaCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LanaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

