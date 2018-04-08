Land Securities Gp (LSGOF) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Land Securities Gp (OTCMKTS: LSGOF) is one of 48 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Land Securities Gp to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.3% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Land Securities Gp and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Land Securities Gp $863.94 million $147.72 million 22.50 Land Securities Gp Competitors $1.32 billion $242.73 million 17.13

Land Securities Gp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Land Securities Gp. Land Securities Gp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Land Securities Gp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Land Securities Gp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Land Securities Gp Competitors 155 366 579 15 2.41

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 15.00%. Given Land Securities Gp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Land Securities Gp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Land Securities Gp has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Land Securities Gp’s competitors have a beta of 1.06, indicating that their average stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Land Securities Gp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Land Securities Gp N/A N/A N/A Land Securities Gp Competitors 19.06% 4.43% 1.28%

Summary

Land Securities Gp competitors beat Land Securities Gp on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Land Securities Gp Company Profile

Land Securities Group PLC, a real estate investment trust, engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties primarily in the United Kingdom. It provides customers with access to retail units in shopping centers, retail warehouses, shops, and other regional properties. The company also offers customers with access to offices and creates office developments supporting complementary uses, such as retail, public space, and residential. In addition, Land Securities Group enables customers to outsource the construction and maintenance of buildings, as well as leasing, developing, managing, refurbishing, repairing, and maintaining properties, facilities, and land in the area of public private partnership in sectors, such as education, waste defense training, and local government infrastructure. The company also involves in urban community development operations through its multi-billion pound development program, transforming regional city centers and key sites in Central London. As of December 31, 2007, its property portfolio comprised 1.7 million square meters of retail accommodation; 1.1 million square meters of office and retail accommodation; and 3.1 million square meters properties in property outsourcing partnerships. The company was founded in 1944 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

