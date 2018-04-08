Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Shares Sold by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,898 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Lannett were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LCI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Lannett by 59.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Lannett during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Lannett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lannett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder David Farber sold 10,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,171,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,323,437.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCI stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.50. Lannett Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $184.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.92 million. Lannett had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 7.44%. Lannett’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Lannett in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Lannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Lannett from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lannett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/lannett-company-inc-lci-holdings-cut-by-oppenheimerfunds-inc-updated-updated.html.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products. The Company manufactures and/or distributes prescription products with the exception of a small portfolio of over-the-counter products manufactured by its subsidiary, Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s products included Acetazolamide Tablets; Butalbital, Acetaminophen and Caffeine Tablets; Butalbital, Aspirin and Caffeine Capsules; C-Topical Solution; Digoxin Tablets; Glycolax Rx; Isosorbide Mononitrate CR; Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets; Methylphenidate HCL CD; Methylphenidate ER; Nifedipine CR; Omeprazole DR; Oxbutynin ER; Pantoprazole DR; Pilocarpine HCl Tablets; Triamterene w/Hydrochlorothiazide Capsules, and Ursodiol Capsules.

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.