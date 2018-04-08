Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) Stake Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,295 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Laredo Petroleum worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPI. WS Management Lllp raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 5,934,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,182,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,377,000 after acquiring an additional 296,475 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,045,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,311,000 after acquiring an additional 71,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,524,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,569,000 after acquiring an additional 595,303 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,829,000 after buying an additional 276,371 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:LPI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.57. 2,991,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,847,654. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2,134.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.57 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 66.77% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LPI shares. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/laredo-petroleum-inc-lpi-shares-sold-by-rhumbline-advisers-updated-updated.html.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc (Laredo) is an independent energy company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, and the transportation of oil and natural gas from such properties primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It operates through two segments: Exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties, and Midstream and marketing.

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.