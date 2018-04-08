Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stake Lessened by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,349 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 293,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $20,361,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $774,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $1,045,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,774 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

LVS opened at $69.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56,097.38, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $55.18 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.68%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.29.

In related news, COO Robert G. Goldstein sold 39,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,975,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

