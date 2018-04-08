Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Receives $73.47 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.47.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on Las Vegas Sands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, COO Robert G. Goldstein sold 39,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,975,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Independence Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LVS stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,925,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,136. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $54.71 and a one year high of $79.84. The company has a market cap of $56,278.82, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is a developer of destination properties (integrated resorts) that feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants and other amenities. The Company owns and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States.

