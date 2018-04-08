LAthaan Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LTH)

LAthaan (CURRENCY:LTH) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, LAthaan has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One LAthaan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LAthaan has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of LAthaan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00186546 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002101 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00018385 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Copico (XCPO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000381 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000442 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded up 100.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000061 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000956 BTC.

LAthaan Coin Profile

LTH is a coin. The official website for LAthaan is lathaan.com.

LAthaan Coin Trading

LAthaan can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy LAthaan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LAthaan must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LAthaan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

