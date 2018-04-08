Lazaruscoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $0.00 (CRYPTO:LAZ)

Lazaruscoin (CURRENCY:LAZ) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 24th. During the last week, Lazaruscoin has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. Lazaruscoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Lazaruscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lazaruscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00085308 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00030324 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008019 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00001204 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Lazaruscoin Profile

LAZ is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lazaruscoin’s official website is lazaruscoin.com.

Buying and Selling Lazaruscoin

Lazaruscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Lazaruscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lazaruscoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lazaruscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Lazaruscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazaruscoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.