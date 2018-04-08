LB-Shell (LBP) Trading Up 15.4%

LB-Shell PLC (LON:LBP)’s share price was up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00). Approximately 1,258,506 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 786% from the average daily volume of 142,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

About LB-Shell

LB-Shell PLC, formerly Intelligent Energy Holdings plc, is a United Kingdom-based company. It is a non-trading company.

