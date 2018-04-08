LBRY Credits (LBC) Achieves Market Cap of $30.97 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Bittrex. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $30.97 million and approximately $368,819.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002941 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00727396 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00171866 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036432 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00048057 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was June 23rd, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 533,935,400 coins and its circulating supply is 159,035,397 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is not presently possible to buy LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

