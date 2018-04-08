Leek Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (LEEK)

Leek Coin (CURRENCY:LEEK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Leek Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Leek Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Leek Coin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Leek Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002957 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00766979 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00170763 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036363 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00047189 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Leek Coin

Leek Coin’s official website is www.leekgame.com. Leek Coin’s official Twitter account is @Leekico_Info.

Leek Coin Token Trading

Leek Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to purchase Leek Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leek Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Leek Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

