Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Leerink Swann

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target increased by Leerink Swann from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Wednesday, March 28th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MOH. ValuEngine raised Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray raised their target price on Molina Healthcare to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.86.

Shares of MOH opened at $80.67 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $46.15 and a 52 week high of $93.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,818.18, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Dentino sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $1,909,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Z. Fedak sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $325,531.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,774 shares of company stock valued at $27,139,268. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,440,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 103,775 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

