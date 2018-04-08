FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Dexcom Issued By Leerink Swann (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Swann lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dexcom in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st, Zacks Investment Research reports. Leerink Swann analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.84.

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.82 million. Dexcom had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DXCM. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Dexcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Dexcom in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray set a $80.00 target price on shares of Dexcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 target price on shares of Dexcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dexcom to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dexcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.91.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $70.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,288.15, a PE ratio of -120.95 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dexcom has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $81.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Dexcom by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,254 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Dexcom by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Dexcom by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dexcom by 1,190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,978 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 308,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Dexcom by 409.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 192,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares during the last quarter.

In other Dexcom news, insider Terrance H. Gregg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $568,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 484,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,552,024.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 2,581 shares of Dexcom stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $176,643.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,429 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,720.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,081 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/leerink-swann-comments-on-dexcom-inc-s-fy2021-earnings-dxcm-updated-updated.html.

About Dexcom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dexcom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dexcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.