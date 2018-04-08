Legends Room (LGD) Trading Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Legends Room (CURRENCY:LGD) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Legends Room token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00005178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Legends Room has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Legends Room has a market cap of $736,146.00 and $5,057.00 worth of Legends Room was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002950 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00768389 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00171576 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00036121 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00046984 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Legends Room

Legends Room was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Legends Room’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Legends Room’s official website is www.legendsroom.vegas. Legends Room’s official Twitter account is @legendsroom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Legends Room

Legends Room can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not possible to buy Legends Room directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Legends Room must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Legends Room using one of the exchanges listed above.

