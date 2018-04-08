Legg Mason (LM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group lowered Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Legg Mason from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on Legg Mason and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Legg Mason from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Legg Mason in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LM stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.65. The stock had a trading volume of 533,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Legg Mason has a 1-year low of $35.01 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $3,436.55, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.16.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Legg Mason will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

