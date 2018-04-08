KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,788 Shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,462,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,849,000 after buying an additional 320,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,658,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,906,000 after purchasing an additional 109,248 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,101,000 after purchasing an additional 787,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,985,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,110,000 after purchasing an additional 40,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Leggett & Platt news, CFO Matthew C. Flanigan sold 10,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $460,592.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 5,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $265,075.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,932 shares of company stock worth $2,122,668 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

LEG opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $5,949.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $54.97.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

