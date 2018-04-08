LendConnect (LCT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00

LendConnect (CURRENCY:LCT) traded down 51.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. LendConnect has a market cap of $396,736.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of LendConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LendConnect token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, ForkDelta and Lendconnect. Over the last seven days, LendConnect has traded 80.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00675752 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00174378 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036446 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00049767 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About LendConnect

LendConnect was first traded on November 21st, 2017. LendConnect’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,161,059 tokens. LendConnect’s official website is lendconnect.io. LendConnect’s official Twitter account is @lendconnect.

LendConnect Token Trading

LendConnect can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta, Lendconnect and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase LendConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LendConnect must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LendConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

