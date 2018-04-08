Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $218.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $206.00 to $218.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 21st, MarketBeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $193.00) on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennox International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $207.88.

Shares of LII traded down $5.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.90. The stock had a trading volume of 397,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,877. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $160.18 and a 1-year high of $223.05. The company has a market cap of $8,446.60, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. Lennox International had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 1,465.51%. The company had revenue of $891.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Lennox International will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Lennox International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Terry L. Johnston sold 3,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.27, for a total transaction of $771,346.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,414.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Schmidt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,970 shares of company stock worth $10,541,924. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Lennox International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lennox International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 66,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,954,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lennox International by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $218.00” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/lennox-international-lii-price-target-raised-to-218-00-updated-updated.html.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.