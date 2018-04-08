Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Leoni (ETR:LEO) a €73.00 Price Target

Leoni (ETR:LEO) received a €73.00 ($90.12) price target from analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.98% from the company’s current price.

LEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase set a €57.00 ($70.37) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS set a €51.00 ($62.96) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($91.36) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($76.54) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €54.00 ($66.67) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leoni presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €58.64 ($72.40).

ETR:LEO traded down €0.84 ($1.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €50.70 ($62.59). The company had a trading volume of 155,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,504. Leoni has a 52-week low of €39.21 ($48.41) and a 52-week high of €66.20 ($81.73).

Leoni Company Profile

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wires, optical fibers, cables, and cable systems; and related services for applications in the automotive and other industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Wire & Cable Solutions, and Wiring Systems. The Wire & Cable Solutions segment develops, produces, and assembles wires and stands, optical fibers, standard and special cables, hybrid and optical cables, and various cable systems.

