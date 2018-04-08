LeviarCoin Price Tops $0.0339 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:XLC)

LeviarCoin (CURRENCY:XLC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, LeviarCoin has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One LeviarCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LeviarCoin has a total market cap of $383,930.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of LeviarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.58 or 0.02482990 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00021763 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010605 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00016615 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006664 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000309 BTC.

About LeviarCoin

LeviarCoin (XLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 14th, 2017. LeviarCoin’s total supply is 11,318,213 coins. LeviarCoin’s official Twitter account is @leviarcoin_fdn. LeviarCoin’s official website is leviarcoin.org.

LeviarCoin Coin Trading

LeviarCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy LeviarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LeviarCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LeviarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

