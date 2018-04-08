LG Display (LPL) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $11.28

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) reached a new 52-week high and low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 997360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

LPL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of LG Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. CLSA upgraded shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,301.35, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). LG Display had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter. equities research analysts expect that LG Display will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPL. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LG Display by 2,754.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 24,677 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of LG Display by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 54,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of LG Display by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of LG Display by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 87,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

