LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LHC Group earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the health services provider an impact score of 46.3935623431738 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

LHCG stock opened at $71.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1,303.90, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $76.14.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $292.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.82 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. equities analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LHCG. BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens set a $74.00 price objective on LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

In related news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 14,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $909,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides post-acute healthcare services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospice agencies, community-based services agencies and long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs). The Company operates through four segments: home health services, hospice services, community-based services and facility-based services.

