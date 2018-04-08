First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156,500 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPT. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,493,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,248,000 after purchasing an additional 496,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,151,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,328,000 after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,147,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,172,000 after acquiring an additional 44,165 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,403,000 after acquiring an additional 71,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,126,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,235,000 after acquiring an additional 45,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

LPT stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. Liberty Property Trust has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $5,823.23, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 61.78%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPT. SunTrust Banks set a $43.00 price objective on Liberty Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Property Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered Liberty Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Liberty Property Trust Profile

Liberty Property Trust (the Trust) is a self-administered and self-managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s assets are owned directly or indirectly, and substantially all of the Trust’s operations are conducted directly or indirectly, by its subsidiary, Liberty Property Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership).

