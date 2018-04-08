Head to Head Review: Liberty Media (LSXMA) vs. AT&T (T)

Liberty Media (NASDAQ: LSXMA) and AT&T (NYSE:T) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Media has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AT&T has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Media and AT&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Media N/A N/A N/A AT&T 18.34% 14.55% 4.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Media and AT&T’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Media $5.43 billion 2.54 $1.11 billion $3.31 12.39 AT&T $160.55 billion 1.36 $29.45 billion $3.05 11.68

AT&T has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Media. AT&T is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.5% of Liberty Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of AT&T shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

AT&T pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Liberty Media does not pay a dividend. AT&T pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AT&T has raised its dividend for 33 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Liberty Media and AT&T, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Media 0 0 10 0 3.00 AT&T 0 13 11 0 2.46

Liberty Media currently has a consensus price target of $54.89, suggesting a potential upside of 33.81%. AT&T has a consensus price target of $41.53, suggesting a potential upside of 16.57%. Given Liberty Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Liberty Media is more favorable than AT&T.

Summary

AT&T beats Liberty Media on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Media Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of various media, communications, and entertainment businesses. Its businesses are attributed to three tracking stock groups: the Liberty SiriusXM Group, the Braves Group, and the Formula One Group. It provides equipment and technology that deliver location-based services to wireless users. The company was founded on January 11, 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc. provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers. The Entertainment Group segment provides video entertainment and audio programming channels to approximately 25 million subscribers; broadband and Internet services to 13.5 million residential subscribers; local and long-distance voice services to residential customers, as well as DSL Internet access; and voice services provided over IP-based technology. The Consumer Mobility segment offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice and data communications services to consumers, and wireless wholesale and resale subscribers; consulting, advertising, and application and co-location services; and sells a variety of handsets, wirelessly enabled computers, and personal computer wireless data cards through company-owned stores, agents, or third-party retail stores, as well as accessories, such as carrying cases, hands-free devices, and other items. The International segment offers digital television services, including local and international digital video entertainment and audio programming under the DIRECTV and SKY brands throughout Latin America. This segment offers postpaid and prepaid wireless services in Mexico to approximately 15 million subscribers under the AT&T and Unefon brands; and sells a range of handsets. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in November 2005. AT&T Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

