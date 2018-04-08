Liberty Media (LSXMK) vs. Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Liberty Media (NASDAQ: LSXMK) is one of 73 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Liberty Media to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Liberty Media and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Media 0 1 0 0 2.00 Liberty Media Competitors 603 1852 1935 97 2.34

Liberty Media presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.19%. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 72.18%. Given Liberty Media’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Media has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Liberty Media has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media’s rivals have a beta of 0.59, indicating that their average share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Media and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Media $5.43 billion N/A 12.34 Liberty Media Competitors $17.39 billion $2.01 billion 17.98

Liberty Media’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Media. Liberty Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Media and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Media N/A N/A N/A Liberty Media Competitors -12.86% -11.71% -1.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Liberty Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Liberty Media rivals beat Liberty Media on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Liberty Media Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of various media, communications, and entertainment businesses. Its businesses are attributed to three tracking stock groups: the Liberty SiriusXM Group, the Braves Group, and the Formula One Group. It provides equipment and technology that deliver location-based services to wireless users. The company was founded on January 11, 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

