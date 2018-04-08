Ultra Electronics’ (LON:ULE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($23.86) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ULE. Barclays decreased their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,045 ($28.71) to GBX 1,290 ($18.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,550 ($21.76) to GBX 1,300 ($18.25) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase cut their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,785 ($25.06) to GBX 1,735 ($24.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($22.46) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultra Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,686.43 ($23.67).

Shares of LON:ULE traded up GBX 7 ($0.10) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,396 ($19.60). The company had a trading volume of 130,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,114. Ultra Electronics has a one year low of GBX 1,138 ($15.97) and a one year high of GBX 2,231 ($31.32).

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

