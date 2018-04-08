Sanne Group (SNN) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Sanne Group (LON:SNN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a GBX 745 ($10.46) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 915 ($12.84) price target on shares of Sanne Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

LON SNN traded down GBX 11 ($0.15) on Thursday, reaching GBX 655 ($9.19). 584,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,684. Sanne Group has a 12 month low of GBX 579 ($8.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 837 ($11.75).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Sanne Group’s previous dividend of $4.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th.

Sanne Group Company Profile

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

