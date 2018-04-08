Liberum Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Sanne Group (SNN)

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Sanne Group (LON:SNN) in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Sanne Group from GBX 915 ($12.84) to GBX 900 ($12.63) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Sanne Group stock opened at GBX 655 ($9.19) on Thursday. Sanne Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 579 ($8.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 837 ($11.75).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from Sanne Group’s previous dividend of $4.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 1.23%.

Sanne Group Company Profile

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

