Life Storage (LSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $84.00 price objective on Life Storage and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Life Storage from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup downgraded Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley set a $70.00 price target on Life Storage and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $91.00 price objective on Life Storage and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.29.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $85.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,962.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.49. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $91.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $133.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.46 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 922.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,699,000 after buying an additional 532,721 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 871,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,580,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,170,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,516,000 after buying an additional 170,576 shares in the last quarter. Snow Park Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth $10,767,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth $10,604,000.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

