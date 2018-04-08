LightChain Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LIGHT)

LightChain (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. In the last week, LightChain has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. LightChain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $514,824.00 worth of LightChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LightChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002925 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00679054 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00174121 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036025 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00051693 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

LightChain Profile

LightChain’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 coins. LightChain’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne. The official website for LightChain is www.lightchain.one.

LightChain Coin Trading

LightChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is not presently possible to purchase LightChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LightChain must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LightChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

