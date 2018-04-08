Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 66,094 Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 414.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,094 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.33% of LightPath Technologies worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 1,332.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 289,330 shares during the last quarter. 27.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPTH opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.88. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $58.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of -0.26.

LPTH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Roth Capital set a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.90.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer and integrator of families of precision molded aspheric optics, fiber-optic collimator, GRADIUM glass lenses and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and distributes optical components and assemblies utilizing the optical processes and manufacturing technologies.

