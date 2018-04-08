First Trust Advisors LP Sells 101,450 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 86.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101,450 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elefante Mark B acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Tradition Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $88.06 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.85 and a 52 week high of $101.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,979.19, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $747.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/lincoln-electric-holdings-inc-leco-shares-sold-by-first-trust-advisors-lp-updated-updated.html.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer of welding, cutting and brazing products. The Company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding and The Harris Products Group. The Americas Welding segment includes welding operations in North and South America. The International Welding segment primarily includes welding operations in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.