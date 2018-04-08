Lindsay Co. (LNN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Lindsay reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.05 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNN. Boenning Scattergood raised Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindsay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

In other news, Director Bill Welsh sold 2,200 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 7.0% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 66,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 34,637 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 5.8% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 495,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,570,000 after purchasing an additional 27,117 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LNN opened at $91.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.33, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.36. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $80.77 and a 52 week high of $100.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, along with its subsidiaries, provides a range of water management and road infrastructure products and services. The Company operates through two segments: Irrigation Segment and Infrastructure Segment. The Irrigation Segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, which are used primarily in the agricultural industry.

