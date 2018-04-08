LinkedCoin (LKC) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

LinkedCoin (CURRENCY:LKC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last seven days, LinkedCoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One LinkedCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. LinkedCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $321.00 worth of LinkedCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002947 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00719251 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00171247 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036408 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00047685 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

LinkedCoin Coin Profile

The official website for LinkedCoin is www.linkedcoin.com.

LinkedCoin Coin Trading

LinkedCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy LinkedCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LinkedCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LinkedCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

