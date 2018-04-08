LinkEye (LET) Price Tops $0.0346 on Exchanges

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LinkEye has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. LinkEye has a market cap of $20.74 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00679967 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00174320 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00035884 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00051600 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About LinkEye

LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject.

LinkEye Coin Trading

LinkEye can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is not currently possible to purchase LinkEye directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LinkEye must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LinkEye using one of the exchanges listed above.

