Litecoin (LTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $200.79 Million

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $119.43 or 0.01686800 BTC on major exchanges including Coingi, CryptoBridge, Qryptos and BCEX. Litecoin has a total market cap of $6.69 billion and approximately $200.79 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008262 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004639 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015835 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00001123 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022737 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002482 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 55,998,837 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team.The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support.In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Cryptomate, Coinrail, OKCoin.cn, Bitinka, ZB.COM, Altcoin Trader, BTC Markets, Kraken, QuadrigaCX, Upbit, Coinhouse, Kucoin, Bittylicious, FreiExchange, LiteBit.eu, OkCoin Intl., Qryptos, Coinut, Cryptox, xBTCe, Bittrex, Bits Blockchain, BitMarket, C-CEX, ChaoEX, Exmo, Bitsane, Koineks, Coingi, BitFlip, Bleutrade, Gatecoin, BtcTrade.im, Trade Satoshi, OKEx, HitBTC, Coinbene, BitKonan, BTC-Alpha, Tripe Dice Exchange, VirtacoinWorld, The Rock Trading, Bitstamp, Bitfinex, CoinsBank, CryptoBridge, Bitso, Stocks.Exchange, Coinsquare, Gate.io, Binance, BTC Trade UA, Allcoin, Cryptopia, Tidex, Bit2C, Exrates, CoinExchange, Braziliex, BX Thailand, Mr. Exchange, COSS, Bisq, WEX, Dgtmarket, TOPBTC, Bitbank, BCEX, Bithumb, Negocie Coins, Mercatox, AEX, Bit-Z, LocalTrade, Livecoin, GOPAX, Bitmaszyna, GDAX, Mercado Bitcoin, Coinroom, BigONE, RippleFox, Tux Exchange, RightBTC, Bitcoin Indonesia, Abucoins, TDAX, EXX, BitBay, NIX-E, Poloniex, Liqui, SouthXchange, CoolCoin, Koinim, Bibox, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bitlish, OpenLedger DEX, CoinEx, BitGrail, CoinFalcon, BITHOLIC, DSX, Koinex, CoinEgg and Coinone. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

