Litecoin Reaches Market Cap of $6.61 Billion (CRYPTO:LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $118.11 or 0.01673300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, BitBay, Bits Blockchain and Qryptos. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion and $203.20 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008198 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004541 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015658 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001106 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00024386 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002430 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 55,992,937 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team.The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support.In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second.”

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coingi, ChaoEX, Bitbank, Bittylicious, Coinrail, Bitinka, TDAX, Coinsquare, Coinut, Mr. Exchange, OpenLedger DEX, Bits Blockchain, Exrates, C-CEX, Bibox, ZB.COM, TOPBTC, CoinExchange, YoBit, Altcoin Trader, Trade Satoshi, The Rock Trading, Coinbene, Kraken, Qryptos, BitBay, Huobi, xBTCe, LiteBit.eu, CoinEx, Kucoin, Gatecoin, RightBTC, BTC-Alpha, Coinhouse, Bitsane, Bleutrade, BigONE, CoinsBank, BitMarket, Bitfinex, BitGrail, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, LocalTrade, Coinone, HitBTC, Koinex, Bit-Z, OKEx, Livecoin, OKCoin.cn, Stocks.Exchange, Tidex, Cryptopia, BTC Trade UA, Gate.io, COSS, RippleFox, BCEX, Cryptox, Cryptomate, Binance, DSX, Bitstamp, Negocie Coins, OkCoin Intl., Koinim, Koineks, Mercado Bitcoin, SouthXchange, CoinEgg, Allcoin, Mercatox, Bit2C, VirtacoinWorld, NIX-E, Liqui, Braziliex, Bitmaszyna, BX Thailand, Bisq, BitFlip, Tripe Dice Exchange, Bitcoin Indonesia, Bitso, EXX, Tux Exchange, BITHOLIC, BTC Markets, GOPAX, Dgtmarket, Upbit, Coinroom, QuadrigaCX, Bitlish, AEX, Exmo, BitKonan, CoolCoin, CryptoBridge, Abucoins, FreiExchange, Bithumb, CoinFalcon, GDAX, WEX, BtcTrade.im and Poloniex. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

