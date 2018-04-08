LiteDoge Trading Up 23.3% Over Last Week (LDOGE)

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded up 73.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One LiteDoge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. LiteDoge has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $1,130.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LiteDoge has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002925 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00672927 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00174381 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00035871 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00049792 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

LiteDoge Coin Profile

LiteDoge’s total supply is 14,978,533,544 coins. LiteDoge’s official website is www.ldoge.tech. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge.

Buying and Selling LiteDoge

LiteDoge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is not possible to purchase LiteDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

