LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Receives $80.17 Average PT from Analysts

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.17.

LIVN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.75. 216,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,162. The company has a market capitalization of $4,141.38, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $92.31.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.48 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David S. Wise sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $132,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $82,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $386,035 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments L.P. grew its holdings in LivaNova by 349.5% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 30,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 23,648 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LivaNova by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 532,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,321,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LivaNova by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in LivaNova by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/livanova-plc-livn-receives-80-17-average-pt-from-analysts.html.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC is a medical device company focused on the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions. The Company’s segments include Cardiac Surgery, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Neuromodulation and Other. The Cardiac Surgery segment is engaged in the development, production and sale of cardiovascular surgery products.

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.