LKQ (LKQ) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, March 22nd.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens set a $50.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.78.

Shares of LKQ opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,991.60, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.09. LKQ has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $43.86.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). LKQ had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LKQ news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,301 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $445,415.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,832,118.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John S. Quinn sold 7,501 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $298,239.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,802 shares of company stock worth $1,807,405 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,779,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $763,754,000 after buying an additional 155,013 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,259,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,067 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,513,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,674 shares in the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 3,793,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,814,000 after purchasing an additional 100,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

