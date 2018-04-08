LockChain Trading 27.4% Higher Over Last Week (LOC)

LockChain (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 6:00 AM ET on March 24th. One LockChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00011896 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, EtherDelta and HitBTC. Over the last week, LockChain has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. LockChain has a total market capitalization of $7.75 million and $24,681.00 worth of LockChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00055606 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00001369 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000979 BTC.

LockChain Profile

LockChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. LockChain’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,292,966 tokens. LockChain’s official website is lockchain.co. LockChain’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loco is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency using the Quark algorithm. It features fast transactions through InstantX and anonymous payments through Darksend. “

LockChain Token Trading

LockChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy LockChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockChain must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

