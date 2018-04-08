Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $11.89 Million Position in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64,869 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of LogMeIn worth $11,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in LogMeIn in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in LogMeIn in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in LogMeIn in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in LogMeIn in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in LogMeIn in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOGM opened at $113.90 on Friday. LogMeIn, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.95 and a 12-month high of $134.80. The firm has a market cap of $5,985.00, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $276.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that LogMeIn, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOGM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on LogMeIn from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.37.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions for individuals and businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToConference, a video and audio conferencing solution; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me business, which are online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; and Grasshopper, a provider of telephony solutions.

