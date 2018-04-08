LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 28th.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on LogMeIn from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.37.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGM opened at $113.90 on Wednesday. LogMeIn has a one year low of $98.95 and a one year high of $134.80. The stock has a market cap of $5,971.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $276.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that LogMeIn will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,521,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,461,000 after buying an additional 655,296 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 346,435.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 571,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,470,000 after buying an additional 571,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,915,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,338,000 after buying an additional 446,395 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,777,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 341.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,429,000 after acquiring an additional 255,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions for individuals and businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToConference, a video and audio conferencing solution; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me business, which are online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; and Grasshopper, a provider of telephony solutions.

