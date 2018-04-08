Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Position Decreased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 392,869 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after buying an additional 14,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 244.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 293,052 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,916,000 after purchasing an additional 208,060 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 108,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,056 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3,505.9% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,674 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 24,962 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.10.

NYSE:UNP opened at $130.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101,527.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $101.06 and a 12-month high of $143.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 50.43%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 15,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $2,083,913.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,778,363.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $3,434,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,634,508.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

