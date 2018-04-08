LoMoCoin (LMC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $22,890.00

LoMoCoin (CURRENCY:LMC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last seven days, LoMoCoin has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LoMoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and CoinExchange. LoMoCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.79 million and $22,890.00 worth of LoMoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00666036 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006446 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00101358 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030576 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002234 BTC.

LoMoCoin Coin Profile

LoMoCoin (CRYPTO:LMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 6th, 2016. LoMoCoin’s total supply is 313,040,319 coins and its circulating supply is 228,040,319 coins. LoMoCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoMoStarLMC. The official website for LoMoCoin is www.lomostar.com. The Reddit community for LoMoCoin is /r/lomostar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LomMoCoin is an entertainment app that creates a treasure hunt experience with built in cryptocurrency rewards paid in LMC which is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency with a 5% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling LoMoCoin

LoMoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy LoMoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoMoCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LoMoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

