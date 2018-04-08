London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 4,450 ($62.46) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LSE. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,955 ($55.52) price target (down from GBX 3,955 ($55.52)) on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS set a GBX 4,050 ($56.85) price target on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($56.15) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale set a GBX 4,650 ($65.27) price target on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,203.06 ($59.00).

Shares of LSE opened at GBX 4,218 ($59.21) on Wednesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,995 ($42.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,114 ($57.75).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be issued a GBX 37.20 ($0.52) dividend. This is a boost from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $14.40. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc is a diversified global financial markets infrastructure business that operates with an Open Access model. The Company is organized into operating units based on its service lines and has six segments: Capital Markets, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Post Trade Services-LCH, Information Services, Technology Services and Other.

